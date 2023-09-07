September 7, 2023

Giorgallas pledges ‘undivided support’ for Armenia

Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas

Defence minister Michalis Giorgallas pledged his “undivided support for the people of Armenia” in a telephone call with his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan, on Thursday.

The pair held the telephone call after Papikyan’s planned visit to Cyprus was postponed “due to further escalations in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations”.

During the call, they spoke of the “excellent relations between Cyprus and Armenia” and the “excellent cooperation in the tripartite structure of the two countries with Greece in the fields of defence and security”.

They also discussed developments in the South Caucasus and Eastern Mediterranean regions, and “expressed a mutual idea” to meet in the near future when conditions permit.

