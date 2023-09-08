September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeGreeceWorld

As deadly Greek rainstorm ebbs, a trail of devastation emerges

By Reuters News Service00
impact of storm daniel in central greece
A view of submerged buses, as Pinios river over flooded, after torrential rains in the area, in Larissa, Greece September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

Receding floodwaters have revealed a trail of devastation in central Greece left by a rainstorm that raged for three days, killing at least six people and causing billions of euros worth of damage.

Hundreds of people remained trapped on Friday in their homes or on high ground in the central plain of Thessaly, which bore the brunt of Storm Daniel’s relentless deluge.

Homes were carried away by torrents, vital infrastructure was destroyed and crops in the country’s second-largest tract of farmland wiped out.

“I don’t think we have realised the magnitude of this disaster yet,” Professor Efthymios Lekkas, a disaster management expert, told state broadcaster ERT on Friday.

The three-day onslaught – in which, meteorologist George Tsatrafyllias said, one region got more rain in 24 hours than London does in an average year – followed a massive wildfire in northern Greece and the country’s hottest summer on record.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was due to visit the crisis-hit area on Friday, his office said. He cancelled a trip scheduled for Saturday to the northern city of Thessaloniki, where he was to deliver his annual keynote speech on the state of the economy.

Speaking to ERT, Thessaly governor Kostas Agorastos said he estimated the storm caused around three times the 700 million euros ($750 million) inflicted by extensive floods in 2020.

More than 1,800 people had been rescued from flood-hit areas across Greece since Tuesday, the fire brigade said.

In the village of Vlochos near the city of Karditsa, about 150 people had been waiting for help for three days.

“We have been on the mountain,” Dimitris, one of the stranded villagers, told Skai television. “It’s the third day without food, with nothing. We lit fires yesterday to cook whatever we managed to grab from our fridges.”

In some areas floodwater were still 2 metres (6-1/2 feet) deep.

One of the breadbaskets of Greece, Thessaly represents about 15 percent of the country’s annual agricultural output. It is also a major cotton producing area.

Torrential rains left more than a metre of silt dumped on once-fertile soils. “The agricultural production isn’t destroyed just for this year. The thick coat of silt means it is no longer fertile.” Lekkas said.

Related Posts

At least 49 civilians, 15 soldiers killed in northeast Mali attacks -interim government

Reuters News Service

Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulator

Reuters News Service

‘That 70’s Show’ actor Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes

Reuters News Service

Cyprus-Greece Association suggests joint tourist packages for distant visitors

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Deadly storm sweeps across Greece, PM postpones keynote speech

Reuters News Service

US and EU slam Palestinian president’s remarks on Holocaust

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign