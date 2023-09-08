September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Car hits 8-year-old girl in Paphos

By Staff Reporter01
feature gina dozens of additional ambulance vehicles could be used to cut patients’ waiting time in emergency cases

An eight-year-old girl was injured during a car accident in Paphos on Friday evening.

Under conditions that are being investigated, a car driver in the Anavargos area hit the child who was on foot. The accident took place around 8pm.

An ambulance was called to the scene and transferred the girl to the district’s public hospital.

Media reported her condition was not life-threatening.

Police was on site for investigations.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

No more losses due to delay and inefficiency, president says

Staff Reporter

Pick up after your dog, Aglandjia municipality appeals

Staff Reporter

Demetriou sends message of support to Greek counterpart after natural disasters

Tom Cleaver

More Gesy beneficiaries visit private doctors year-on-year, data shows

Gina Agapiou

Israeli tourists to descend on Larnaca as cruise ship season continues

Tom Cleaver

Crucial period for Cyprus problem, president says

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign