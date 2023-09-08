September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

TC journalist sentenced in absentia for insulting Turkish president

By Tom Cleaver085
Sener Levent
Sener Levent

Controversial Turkish Cypriot journalist and Avrupa newspaper editor Sener Levent has been sentenced in absentia to a year in prison in Turkey.

He had been put on trial in Ankara for an article entitled “the Kurds and us”, in which the court in Turkey judged he had insulted Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This is the second such sentence he has received, having been convicted in absentia in August 2022 for “offensive” cartoons printed in his newspaper.

Avrupa’s front page on Friday said the Ankara court had “no authority whatsoever”, and that the newspaper “rejects” the charge.

Related Posts

Crucial period for Cyprus problem, president says

Gina Agapiou

‘Cypriot Red Soil Potato’ seeks geographical indication status

Nikolaos Prakas

Demetriou stresses international law in Cyprus solution talks

Gina Agapiou

Outgoing National Guard chief meets with president

Tom Cleaver

Police investigate fraud case: Caution urged in online transactions

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus beer exports surge in August — domestic sales drop

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign