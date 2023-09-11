September 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Meta to drop ‘Facebook News’ tab in some European countries

By Reuters News Service
Meta Platforms (META.O) said last week that it will discontinue the “Facebook News” feature on its social media app in the UK, France and Germany, later this year.

Users will still be able to view links to news articles and European news publishers will continue to have access to their Facebook accounts and pages after the change is implemented in December, Meta said.

However, Facebook will not form new commercial deals for news content on “Facebook News”, nor offer product innovations for news publishers in these countries.

“Facebook News”, which curates a feed of news articles, is a dedicated tab in the bookmarks section of the Facebook app.

“News makes up less than 3 per cent of what people around the world see in their Facebook feed, so news discovery is a small part of the Facebook experience for the vast majority of people,” Meta said in a blog post.

Along with Big Tech peer Alphabet (GOOGL.O), the company has come under increasing pressure from lawmakers around the world to share a higher percentage of its advertising revenue with news publishers.

Meta has started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada in response to a new law requiring internet giants to pay news publishers. Australia implemented a similar law in 2021.

