September 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Overnight works to affect traffic on highway

By Iole Damaskinos0106
Overnight works on sections of the Nicosia-Limassol highway are set to start on Monday and will continue until Friday.

According to an announcement by the Department of Public Works, the section of the highway between the GSP stadium in Nicosia and the junction with the Nicosia-Larnaca highway will close for maintenance work on the central island.

The works will be carried out Monday to Thursday, from 9pm until 5am.

During the works, the right lane will be partially closed in both directions towards Limassol and Nicosia. Traffic will be diverted to the other two lanes.

Overnight works will also be carried out on the section of the highway from the roundabout past the GSP stadium, to the entrance of Nicosia, past the junction with Limassol and Athalassa avenues (Kalispera lights), for marking of the road surface. The work will begin at 9pm on Monday is expected to be completed by 5am on Tuesday.

During the work, one lane will be partially closed and traffic will be diverted to the other lane.

Overnight works on the Nicosia-Limassol highway have been underway since September 5 for the replacement of anti-reflective barriers on the safety parapet of the central island. This is also due to be completed by Friday.

