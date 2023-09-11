September 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Three arrests after 13.5kg cannabis found

By Iole Damaskinos085
drugs

Police on Sunday seized a quantity of 13.5kg of cannabis following a coordinated operation by the Limassol drug squad (Ykan), they announced on Monday.

During the operation, three people were arrested, against whom a case of drug trafficking is being investigated.

According to the police, after receiving a tip off, members of the drug squad stopped a 53-year-old man for a check, who was driving a car in the Polemidia area.

In the search which followed a suitcase containing four packets of cannabis weighing of approximately 13.5kg was found in the boot of the car.

Police proceeded to arrest the 53-year-old, while later evidence emerged against two other suspects, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, who were arrested with court warrants.

The three suspects are expected to be arraigned on charges of illegal drug possession with intent to supply and conspiracy to commit a felony.

 

