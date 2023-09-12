Daily News Briefing

September 12, 2023

In today’s episode, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades declined to say whether Cyprus’ traffic problem can be solved, instead saying that the state is offering options to commuters.

Traffic is once again the office talking point in the congested capital, as the end of summer holidays and the first day of schools reopening led to miserable commutes.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ambassador to Cyprus has not ruled out the possibility of direct flights from Russia to the north. He said there had been interest from both Turkish Cypriot politicians and Russian citizens for the move.

Elsewhere, Cyprus’ imports of products from Turkey have skyrocketed over the past few years, soaring to €184.5 million in 2022 compared to just €4.6m in 2013.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

