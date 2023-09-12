September 12, 2023

Heavy rainfall pushes September levels up to 150% of usual

By Jonathan Shkurko024
Clouds over Ormidia Photo: Fragkeskos Kekkou

Heavy rainfall in some part of the island over the past 24 hours has pushed the total for the month to 153 per cent of usual, the met office said on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, the met office said, average rainfall reached 5.8 millimetres, bringing the average total rainfall for the month to 6.9 millimetres.

Significant rainfall was recorded throughout Monday in Prodromos with 29 millimetres, Platania with 25 millimetres, and Kellaki with 24 millimetres.

The average rainfall from September 1 until 9am on Monday amounted to 6.9 millimetres or 153 per cent of the normal levels, compared to the 4.5 millimetres, the average rainfall percentage for September in Cyprus.

Specifically, the highest rainfall during this period was recorded in Kellaki with 42.7 millimetres, corresponding to 555 per cent of the normal levels for the entire month of September.

Prodromos saw 29.4 millimetres (294 per cent up), Platania 25 millimetres (272 per cent up), Stavros tis Psokas 14 millimetres (192 per cent up), and Lythrodontas 12 millimetres (250 per cent up).

 

