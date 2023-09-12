September 12, 2023

Paphos man arrested for burglary

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for burglary in Paphos.

According to police, a concerned citizen noticed at 1:45am on Tuesday that a shop on Apostolou Pavlou street had been broken into and saw a person exiting the shop’s smashed side door “holding an amount of items”.

The witness called the police, who made their way to the scene and identified the burglar. The burglar attempted to flee the scene but was eventually stopped and arrested.

The police’s investigation is ongoing.

