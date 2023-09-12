September 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Police disagree with transport ministry about lowering traffic fines

By Jonathan Shkurko0304
Cyprus police are pushing back against the possibility of reducing the €300 fines imposed by recently installed traffic cameras. The resistance comes in response to the transport minister’s suggestion that these fines are overly punitive.

Traffic enforcement authorities said that the fines issued by the cameras have played a pivotal role in achieving a significant 39 per cent reduction in fatal traffic accidents within a mere one and a half years.

The matter is set to be discussed on Thursday during a session of the House committee meeting on transport.

The €300 fine applies primarily to red light violations, but concerns have arisen due to an increasing number of complaints about drivers being penalised while crossing on yellow lights.

Official data from the end of July revealed that approximately 40,000 traffic fines, amounting to 40 per cent of the total issued, remain unpaid.

Cyprus has committed to meeting the European target of reducing road fatalities and serious injuries by 50 per cent by the year 2030.

In a recent parliamentary debate regarding existing traffic offenses, traffic police representatives emphasised that the current fine structure resulted from research conducted by the University of Cyprus.

The research took into account the local traffic landscape and various contributing factors to accidents.

As a result of the discussion, it was decided that the initial proposal to introduce an additional €300 fine for seatbelt, helmet, and mobile phone violations would be revised.

The revised fines will be €150 for seatbelt and mobile phone infractions and €200 for helmet violations, with no changes anticipated for red light violations.

