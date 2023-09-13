September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides to visit Athens

By Jonathan Shkurko053
ΠτΔ – Αποκαλυπτήρια Μνημείου Πεσό
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides is scheduled to visit Athens on Friday, his last official engagement before flying to New York on Saturday to participate in the UN General Assembly.

During his Athens visit, Christodoulides will attend a dinner hosted by the Cyprus Shipowners’ Association.

At the dinner, held in Cyprus Tower, he will deliver a speech.

The speech will cover various aspects of Cyprus’ shipping industry, including its challenges, the advantages of the Cypriot registry, and collaborations between Cyprus and Greece in the shipping sector, both within Europe and internationally.

Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will also be present at the dinner.

 

Related Posts

Demetriou calls for more support for mountain communities

Jonathan Shkurko

Larnaca municipality asks for state land to house medical uni

Nick Theodoulou

Coffee and sugar added to zero VAT products

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkish water begins to flow in Morphou

Tom Cleaver

Request for state officials to get overtime withdrawn

Antigoni Pitta

Govt says ‘no information’ on widening Ayios Dometios checkpoint

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign