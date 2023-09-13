September 13, 2023

Lukaku shrugs off cobwebs to score twice as Belgium thrash Estonia

euro 2024 qualifier group f azerbaijan v belgium
Azerbaijan's Anton Krivotsyuk in action with Belgium's Romelu Lukaku REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Romelu Lukaku showed no ill-effects from a lack of playing time this season as he hammered home two goals in as many minutes for Belgium as they beat Estonia 5-0 in their European Championship qualifier in Brussels on Tuesday.

Lukaku has only played 20 minutes of club football this season after his belated loan move from Chelsea to AS Roma but was again on form for his national team, extending his record goal tally for the country to 77.

He is now also overall top scorer in the Euro 2024 qualifiers with eight goals.

He thrashed home his first of the night as he ran onto a defence splitting pass from the midfield in the 56th minute and then turned with his back to goal and hammered home his second with a typical target man’s effort in the 58th minute.

Belgium’s win kept them top of Group F, on goal difference from Austria, who won away at Sweden. Both have 13 points from five matches in the tussle to qualify for the finals in Germany next year.

Veteran defender Jan Vertonghen, marking his 150th cap, put Belgium ahead after four minutes, getting a slight touch to head home a corner from Yannick Carrasco.

Leandro Trossard was allowed time to dribble across the edge of the penalty area before unleashing a strong right-footed shot into the top corner for Belgium to extend their lead in the 18th minute.

Estonia’s Henri Anier hit the woodwork in the 24th minute with a rare effort for the Baltic country, who have only one point from their five qualifiers.

After Lukaku’s brace, Belgium’s fifth goal came two minutes from the end from substitute Charles De Ketelaere who cleverly dribbled himself into position at the near post but his angled effort needed a slight deflection to go in.

RESULTS FOR ROUND SIX OF EURO QUALIFIERS

Belgium 5 Estonia 0
Israel 1 Belarus 0
Italy 2 Ukraine 1
Malta 0 North Macedonia 2
Norway 2 Georgia 1
Romania 2 Kosovo 0
Spain 6 Cyprus 0
Sweden 1 Austria 3
Switzerland 3 Andorra 0

EURO 2024 GROUP STANDINGS

Group A
Team GP W D L F A GD PTS
 Scotland 5 5 0 0 12 1 11 15
 Spain 4 3 0 1 16 3 13 9
 Norway 5 2 1 2 7 8 -1 7
 Georgia 5 1 1 3 5 13 -8 4
Cyprus 5 0 0 5 2 17 -15 0
Group B
Team GP W D L F A GD PTS
 France 5 5 0 0 11 0 11 15
 Netherlands 4 3 0 1 8 5 3 9
 Greece 5 3 0 2 10 5 5 9
 Rep of Ireland 5 1 0 4 5 7 -2 3
 Gibraltar 5 0 0 5 0 17 -17 0
Group C
Team GP W D L F A GD PTS
 England 5 4 1 0 16 2 14 13
Italy 4 2 1 1 6 4 2 7
 Ukraine 5 2 1 2 6 7 -1 7
 North Macedonia 5 2 1 2 7 12 -5 7
 Malta 5 0 0 5 1 11 -10 0
Group D
GP W D L F A GD PTS
 Croatia 4 3 1 0 9 1 8 10
 Turkey 5 3 1 1 8 6 2 10
 Armenia 5 2 1 2 8 7 1 7
 Wales 5 2 1 2 6 7 -1 7
 Latvia 5 0 0 5 3 13 -10 0
Group E
Team GP W D L F A GD PTS
 Albania 5 3 1 1 8 3 5 10
 Czech Republic 4 2 2 0 7 2 5 8
 Moldova 5 2 2 1 5 5 0 8
 Poland 5 2 0 3 6 8 -2 6
 Faroe Islands 5 0 1 4 2 10 -8 1
Group F
Team GP W D L F A GD PTS
 Austria 5 4 1 0 12 4 8 13
 Belgium 5 4 1 0 13 1 12 13
 Sweden 5 2 0 3 11 8 3 6
 Estonia 5 0 1 4 2 16 -14 1
 Azerbaijan 4 0 1 3 2 11 -9 1
Group G
Team GP W D L F A GD PTS
 Hungary 4 3 1 0 7 1 6 10
 Serbia 5 3 1 1 9 4 5 10
 Montenegro 5 2 2 1 5 5 0 8
 Bulgaria 5 0 2 3 3 8 -5 2
 Lithuania 5 0 2 3 4 10 -6 2
Group H
Team GP W D L F A GD PTS
Denmark 6 4 1 1 12 5 7 13
Slovenia 6 4 1 1 13 6 7 13
 Finland 6 4 0 2 11 4 7 12
 Kazakhstan 6 4 0 2 9 5 4 12
 Northern Ireland 6 1 0 5 4 8 -4 3
 San Marino 6 0 0 6 0 21 -21 0
Group I
Team GP W D L F A GD PTS
 Switzerland 6 4 2 0 17 5 12 14
 Romania 6 3 3 0 9 4 5 12
 Israel 6 3 2 1 7 7 0 11
 Belarus 6 1 1 4 4 11 -7 4
 Kosovo 6 0 4 2 5 8 -3 4
 Andorra 6 0 2 4 3 10 -7 2
Group J
Team GP W D L F A GD PTS
 Portugal 6 6 0 0 24 0 24 18
 Slovakia 6 4 1 1 8 2 6 13
 Luxembourg 6 3 1 2 7 16 -9 10
 Bosnia-Herzegovina 6 2 0 4 5 9 -4 6
 Iceland 6 2 0 4 10 9 1 6
 Liechtenstein 6 0 0 6 1 19 -18 0

