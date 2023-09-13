September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘More roads are not helping traffic problems’

By Nick Theodoulou02
Highway, Nicosia-Limassol, traffic, congestion, cars
File photo

The policy of building more roads to keep up with the ever-increasing number of cars has been tried but has failed, the Nicosia mayor said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event to mark European Mobility Week, Constantinos Yiorkadjis stressed the need to find viable alternatives so congestion can be cut.

The scale of the problem was clearly stated by environment commissioner Maria Panayiotou, who said that only three per cent of the population use public transport.

Yiorkadjis emphasised that alternatives exist but must be improved and expanded upon, such as completing the bus lane network and the expansion of the cycle lane network.

He also said that a tram system could be thrown into the mix, although previous discussions on the topic have led nowhere – with many saying the project is too ambitious or not economically viable.

The mayor said that the municipality is well aware that urban mobility is one of the main challenges burdening European cities as it is directly linked to their economic development and reducing their environmental impact.

He said that over the past decade the municipality has completed major projects in that direction, referencing the pedestrian networks and upgrades through the Eleftheria Square, Makariou-Stasikratous, Kallipoleos and other public works.

He added that cycle lanes connecting the universities to the city centre are also significant.

 

Related Posts

Smart shopping can result in savings says Consumer Protection Service

Jonathan Shkurko

Programme to boost film industry to continue

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriots awarded for helping fight Greek fires

Antigoni Pitta

This Cyprus August was ‘particularly hot’ says Met office

Antigoni Pitta

Reflect Festival: Limassol event to bring tech & innovation insights to Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus records 17.2 per cent increase in job vacancies in second quarter

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign