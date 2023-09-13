September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Park and Ride service at GSP stadium to be extended starting Monday

By Nikolaos Prakas02
bus lane 01
The bus lane at the entrance to Nicosia

The park and ride (P&R) operation hours will be expanded starting on Monday the house education committee heard from a representative from the transport ministry.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the representative from the ministry said that the park and ride at the GSP stadium will start operating at 6am and the last bas of the service from Solomos Square in the centre of the capital will leave at 7pm.

When the service launched, the Cyprus Public Transport authority announced the new service would operate from Monday to Friday from 6:00am to 4:00pm and will transport passengers from GSP Stadium to the centre of Nicosia with few and specific stops at the Kalispera traffic lights and Limassol and Makarios Avenues.

It is estimated that during peak hours services will run every 10 to 15 minutes and at other times every half hour.

