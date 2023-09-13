September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police open to discussions on traffic fine reductions

By Antigoni Pitta085
Police on Wednesday denied reports that there were disagreements or reactions against the proposed reductions in the number of out-of-court fines for traffic violations.

In a written statement, the police said that they are willing to discuss any proposals made on the matter, “whether they concern the reduction of the amount for fines or the effectiveness of the traffic monitoring system, always aiming towards road safety and the reduction of road collisions”.

The statement added that the chief of police has communicated with Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades on the issue.

“At the same time, relevant suggestions have been sent to the minister for improving issues arising from the operation of fixed and mobile traffic monitoring cameras,” it finally said.

 

