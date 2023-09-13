September 13, 2023

Two arrested for burglary at church in Chlorakas

Police in Paphos on Wednesday arrested two people, a 33-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, for investigation into a case of possession of burglary tools.

According to the police, the pair was arrested at around 3am when officers on patrol in Chlorakas spotted an empty parked car they deemed suspicious.

At some point, the persons above appeared coming from the courtyard of an adjacent church.

In a search which followed, burglary tools were found in the vehicle, as well as various items including an electric scooter and power tools, for which the suspects did not provide adequate explanation.

The pair was arrested for evident offenses of possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property and were detained for questioning.

In a subsequent inspection of the church premises, adhesive tape and a knife were found, as well as evidence of tampering with the church’s wooden door.

Paphos CID continues its investigation into the matter.

