September 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsCyprus by the Numbers

Cyprus public sector employment increases in second quarter of 2023

By Kyriacos Nicolaou061
cyprus business now worker foreign

Employment in the broad public sector increased by 894 individuals, a rise of 1.2 per cent, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, according to the state’s statistical service. It also increased by 0.8 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2023.

On an annual basis, employment in the Central Government increased by 629 individuals (1.0 per cent), in Local Authorities by 99 individuals (2.2 per cent), and in Government-controlled Companies and Enterprises by 166 individuals (2.9 per cent).

Notably, employment in Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) saw a significant rise of 22.4 per cent.

According to the report, this increase is attributed to the transfer of Hourly Personnel from the Ministry of Health (Government) to the Organisation of State Health Services (non-profit organisation), starting in January 2023.

Compared to the first quarter of 2023, employment in the broad public sector increased by 596 individuals (0.8 per cent).

In addition, an increase in employment was observed in the Central Government by 380 individuals (0.6 per cent) and in Local Authorities by 218 individuals (5.1 per cent), while employment in Government-controlled Companies and Enterprises remained stable.

The total number of employees in the broad public sector in the second quarter of 2023 was 73,326. Employment in the General Government amounted to 67,515 individuals, and in Government-controlled Companies and Enterprises, it was 5,811 individuals.

Within the General Government, comprising the Government, Non-Profit Organizations, and Local Authorities, employment figures stood at 52,373, 10,625, and 4,517 individuals, respectively.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

UK and Turkey foreign ministers discuss Cyprus issue

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Fines of €3,000 for hunters in prohibited areas

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Clear and warm

Staff Reporter

Cyprus government wants research to become more marketable

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

BoE official says public need reassurance on digital pound and privacy

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign