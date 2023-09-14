September 14, 2023

UK and Turkey foreign ministers discuss Cyprus issue

The Cyprus issue was among the topics discussed in Ankara by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his British counterpart James Cleverly.

According to a post by the Turkish foreign ministry on social media, the meeting discussed UK-Turkey bilateral relations, which have been established as a strategic partnership since 2007, including in economy, trade, tourism, defense industry, counter-terrorism terrorism and irregular immigration as well as the preliminary preparations for expanding the scope of the free trade agreement.

Also, it is reported, they discussed the mutual goal of diversifying bilateral trade, which is approaching the common goal of $20 billion, the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, as well as regional and international issues, including the war in Ukraine, the revitalisation of the Black Sea Grain initiative and Syria.

“We had the opportunity to discuss regional and international issues, such as Cyprus, the war in Ukraine and Syria. The United Kingdom has an important position as a guarantor country in Cyprus. We had the opportunity to make comprehensive assessments of all relevant issues and recent developments on the island,” Fidan said in a statement following the meeting.

