September 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Edek proposes charging motorists €500 to cross north

By Jean Christou039
ayios doemtios
File photo: Ayios Dometios crossing point (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Socialist Edek on Friday suggested motorists going to the north should be required to cross with a three-quarters full tank, or pay €500, as a means of stopping them from filling their tanks with cheaper fuel.

In a brief announcement, Edek said it has submitted the proposal due to the amount of money the state is losing as Greek Cypriots flock to the north following the ending of the government fuel subsidy at the end of June.

The government needed to recoup the tens of millions in lost revenue since then that would have allowed them to continue with the subsidy.

“In order to reduce or even stop the illegal supply of fuel from the occupied territories, it is necessary to tighten the control at the entry points,” Edek said in its statement.

The party is proposing that at the crossing points, where hundreds of cars cross every day, vehicles be checked by customs.

If a fuel tank is less than three-quarters full, the motorist should be given the option of either turning back and filling up or pay €500 to cross to the north.

“By applying this proposal, the state, we repeat, will recover lost revenue and will be able to subsidise fuel to bring down prices,” the party said, adding that in this way, the “bleeding of the economy” would stop.

“We believe that the proposal is both realistic and workable and we call on the government and the ministry of commerce to study it,” Edek concluded.

