September 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EnvironmentEuropeWorld

Greta Thunberg charged again for disobeying police order

By Reuters News Service03
file photo: file photo: climate activist greta thunberg and other activists block the entrance to the oljehamnen in malmo
Climate activist Greta Thunberg

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was charged with disobeying a police order on Friday, less than two months after she was convicted and fined for the same offence.

Thunberg, 20, was fined 1,500 Swedish crowns ($134) by a Swedish court on July 24 for failing to leave a protest when ordered by police. Straight after the verdict, Thunberg and other activists from the environmental group Reclaim the Future blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour and were again forcibly removed by police.

“The demonstration did not have a permit and it led to the blocking of car traffic. The woman refused to obey the police command to leave the scene,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

Thunberg, who became the face of young climate activists worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament, could face a harsher sentence if convicted a second time. Failure to obey a police order carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Related Posts

Solution found for Pentakomo waste treatment plant

Nikolaos Prakas

Art shows are back

Eleni Philippou

Joint aeronautical exercise successfully completed (video)

Staff Reporter

US auto workers launch first simultaneous strike at Detroit Three

Reuters News Service

Ukraine troops capture eastern village of Andriivka, military says

Reuters News Service

Kremlin says Karabakh tensions rising, Armenia warns of ‘critical’ humanitarian situation

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign