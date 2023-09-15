September 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man cycles perimeter of entire island to spread awareness about cancer

By Gina Agapiou07
cyclist2
Alexandros Agrotis,

Professional racing cyclist and cancer survivor Alexandros Agrotis will cycle across the entire island next week to raise funds for a local oncology centre, it was announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old man will cover 627 kilometres in 24 hours with his bicycle, to raise awareness on cancer issues and collect money to support the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre.

He will start in the afternoon of Saturday 23 September from Famagusta district, where he will complete his ride the following day, cycling non-stop and passing through both the government and non-government-controlled areas.

Agrotis, diagnosed with thyroid cancer during his teenage years at the tender age of 16, emerged victorious in his battle against the disease. Following a successful treatment journey, he transformed his life’s ambition into reality by pursuing a career as a professional cyclist.

His personal journey not only fuelled his determination but also ignited a fervent desire to give back to the community. In a heartfelt initiative, Agrotis fundraises for fellow patients while championing the vital cause of ensuring that cancer patients are never forgotten.

This is the second consecutive year that Agrotis proceeds with his initiative.

Last year, he exceeded initial expectations and raised over €3,300 through his march, which lasted about 23 hours.

Contributions can be made on the spot at the points through which Agrotis will pass and online at: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=JCV5XSQQSTVYW&fbclid=IwAR0khakD3NOsv3_HzkOiVDR6kok6C-nEVGdbXGGIcQp1hOnTT0hZ90-T_Yk%20-%20https://shop.tickethour.com/showEventInformation.html?idEvent=4363&fbclid=IwAR1_CM03sSNbocF6wxVNNGicwx2-AKBqEV_PxZJlgZj4ZM3hw9R2ho3cpW0.

This year’s effort is sponsored by the Bank of Cyprus.

Related Posts

Human resources ‘the most important wealth-producing resource’, minister says

Tom Cleaver

Athalassa patients in ‘hostage situation’ due to overcrowding, union says

Tom Cleaver

Only 37 per cent of eligible women utilise free Pap tests

Jean Christou

Sir Stelios honours young entrepreneurs in Cyprus for the first time

Jean Christou

Tatar met TC political leaders on Friday before flying to New York

Tom Cleaver

656 new cases of prostate cancer in 2020

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign