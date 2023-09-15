September 15, 2023

Music in the squares of Paphos

Free music in the city? Oh, yes. That is exactly what is happening in Paphos next weekend as Alliance Francaise Paphos presents the second edition of the event Music in Paphos Squares. On next Sunday’s afternoon town stroll, Paphos residents will be able to enjoy free concerts by local renowned musicians. Four bands will perform in the Kostis Palamas Square, each presenting different musical melodies.

The event will begin at 6pm and feature the Macumba band, a Limassol ensemble that specialises in Latin jazz and World music. The band’s four musicians will fill the square with Brazilian sounds and Afro-Cuban tunes. Also performing on Sunday is Mr Wilson, a band that performs a mix of 80s, 90s and contemporary hits with a reggae-funky twist. Their live performances are well known for their high energy and party atmosphere.

Nabuma, an alternative R&B four-piece band, will also take part in the event presenting neo-soul and R&B music. The band composes original soulful, groovy and ambient melodies with inspiration emanating from jazz and alternative music. More jazz sounds will follow as the Aris Constantinou Trio performs.

Formed in 2021 by guitarist Aris Constantinou, the trio is comprised of Marios Spyrou on drums and Kostas Halloumas on double bass and performs jazz and original pieces in bebop and hardbop styles. All of the musicians share their unique jazz experience, creating a musical dialogue in the rhythm of swing.

 

Music in Paphos Squares

4 bands play live. Organized by the Alliance Francaise Paphos. September 24. Kostis Palamas Square, Paphos. 6pm. Free

