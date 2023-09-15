September 15, 2023

President travels to Athens and then New York to address UN assembly

President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday will be travelling to Athens to attend a dinner hosted in his honour by the Cyprus Shipowners’ Association.

On Saturday he will depart from there to New York where he will address the United Nations general assembly.

So far, a joint meeting of the president with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the meeting have not been determined, the president stated on Thursday.

