September 15, 2023

Two found dead in vehicle at bottom of cliff

Two dead bodies were found in a vehicle at the bottom of a cliff between the villages of Orga and Panagra on Friday.

Turkish Cypriot police say the vehicle appears to have rolled off the cliff and are considering the possibility of murder.

They currently believe the car’s driver killed the passenger and then drove off the cliff, killing himself. The initial murder is believed to have taken place in Mia Milia.

The police’s investigation is ongoing.

