Brighton rock Man United, City and Spurs fight back

Manchester United slipped to their third defeat of the Premier League season as an impressive Brighton & Hove Albion left Old Trafford with a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

Despite making a bright start, United fell behind in the 20th minute when Danny Welbeck slotted home against his former club when left unmarked in the penalty area.

United responded well and thought they had levelled just before the break through big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund, on his full debut, but the ball was adjudged to be out of play when Marcus Rashford pulled the ball back to the Dane.

Brighton fully capitalised on that VAR reprieve, however, as fine goals from Pascal Gross early in the second half and a Joao Pedro strike brought groans of dismay all around Old Trafford.

Substitute Hannibal Mejbri did get one back for the hosts with 18 minutes left but Brighton held on with ease to move up to third in the standings on 12 points from five matches. United dropped to 12th on six points.

Manchester City storm back to beat West Ham 3-1

Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland scored second-half goals as Manchester City fought back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday and move back top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers had taken them to the summit, but City stormed back in the second half of a pulsating game to secure the three points.

After soaking up enormous pressure, West Ham took the lead in the 36th minute when Vladimir Coufal chipped a cross to the far post and James Ward-Prowse produced a brilliant diving header.

Doku equalised 43 seconds into the second half, running menacingly at Coufal before firing home, and Silva and Haaland were on target in the 76th and 86th minutes to send City back top on 15 points, two ahead of Liverpool.

Tottenham see off Sheffield United with stoppage-time goals

High-flying Tottenham Hotspur staged an astonishing turnaround with two goals in added time to beat promoted Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday and maintain their unbeaten record in the Premier League.

Second-half substitute Richarlison ended his goal drought with the equaliser in the eighth of 12 minutes added on and set up Dejan Kulusevski for the winner two minutes later.

The fourth win in a row marked second-placed Spurs’s best start to a league campaign since 1965-66.

Sheffield United, still without a league win this season, then had Ollie McBurnie sent off for a second yellow card for arguing with the referee.

United had taken the lead with a Gustavo Hamer goal completely against the run of play in the 75th minute.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou had made a triple substitution in the 80th minute, bringing on Brazilian striker Richarlison while captain Son Heung-Min was one of those coming off.

Late goal flurry earns Villa 3-1 win over Palace

Late strikes from Jhon Duran, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey earned Aston Villa a 3-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace in an entertaining Premier League match at Villa Park on Saturday.

After failing to create much in a goalless first half, Palace upped the tempo and hit Villa with a sucker punch when striker Odsonne Edouard pounced, firing home Jean-Philippe Mateta’s cross in the 47th minute.

Palace spurned chances to kill the game off and were made to rue their profligacy in the 87th minute, with Duran chesting down a cross from Lucas Digne and firing home a thunderous half-volley to level.

Villa went ahead eight minutes into added time when Luiz converted a penalty after Chris Richards brought down Ollie Watkins and Palace’s misery was complete when Bailey finished off a rapid counter-attack to seal the three points.

Fulham win 1-0 to deny Luton first Premier League point

Fulham denied Luton Town their first point in the Premier League on Saturday when Carlos Vinicius came off the bench and scored a second-half winner in a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage.

Fulham dominated possession in the first half but the home side had little to show for it. It was Luton who came closest to opening the scoring when Jacob Brown saw his header come off the post while fellow striker Carlton Morris volleyed just wide.

With the home fans growing frustrated, Fulham boss Marco Silva threw on Vinicius just after the hour mark and the Brazilian forward made an instant impact when he pounced on a spill from goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for a tap-in.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer found space for a free header in the final minute of injury time but failed to find the target as Fulham sealed the three points to move up to ninth in the standings. Luton are now bottom of the league.