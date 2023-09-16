September 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Paphos fire brought under control

By Nick Theodoulou00
paphos fire2
Photo: The Kennedys Photography and Film

Firefighters brought a blaze under control along the Konstantinou Paleologou street in Paphos.

The operation required four fire trucks and the assistance of two firefighting helicopters.

The fire was brought under control by 1:01pm after it burned though a small area of trees and wild vegetation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

paphos fire
Photo: The Kennedys Photography and Film

 

