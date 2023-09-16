September 16, 2023

Paphos woman raped after man entered home through window

Two women reported to the police that early on Friday morning a man broke into their Paphos residence and raped one of them.

They further stated that the man entered from a window, raped one of them and fled.

The police conducted an initial investigation to ascertain more details and the process is ongoing. The woman who reported that she was raped has undergone a medical review by a doctor.

