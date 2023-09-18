September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Brown bears kept illegally in Nicosia – report

By Staff Reporter078
pexels photo

Two brown bears are being kept illegally in Nicosia-based pet store according to a complaint by animal welfare organisations.

The case has been reported to the veterinary services, vice-chair for the animal welfare organistion Voice for Animals Dinos Ayiomamitis told the Cyprus Times this weekend.

According to the complaint, the owner of the pet store, located in the Nicosia district, is charging visitors a fee to see the wild animals.

The young brown bears have reportedly been kept in poor conditions for several months.

A video secured by the online media shows the two large bears in an outdoor cage, kept next to other animals.

Ayiomamitis stressed that the brown bears kept belong to a species that is prohibited to be imported in the island.

These animals cannot survive in Cyprus due to the climate, the animal activist noted.

Police were not informed of any complaint as of Sunday evening, as the case must be first investigated by the veterinary services.

Brown bears (Ursus arctos), also called grizzly bears, are found in countries like Russia and Central Asia and usually live near bodies of water.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

President hopes for appointment of UN envoy after New York meetings

Gina Agapiou

Finally feeling at home in Cyprus

Iole Damaskinos

Nanny state index says Cyprus less than free place to live

Jean Christou

Famagusta event to focus on peace

Nikolaos Prakas

Halloumi demand on the rise, 2023 exports over €111 million so far

Gina Agapiou

American deterrence, not appeasement, is needed in Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign