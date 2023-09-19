September 19, 2023

Man arrested for knife threat and robbery at Finikoudes

Police arrested a 24-year-old man early on Tuesday to facilitate investigation into a case of robbery and illegal possession of property, committed in Larnaca.

According police statement, a 21-year-old man reported to the Larnaca Police Department that at around 1.20am he had been the victim of a robbery while walking on the beach at Finikoudes.

The 21-year-old said he was approached by an unknown man, who pointed a knife at him and stole his mobile phone and a €20 banknote. The complainant also stated that the perpetrator asked for the €20 euros to return his phone but took the money and ran off.

Police on patrol in the area identified the alleged perpetrator from the description given by the 21-year-old.

Officers moved towards the unknown man, who tried to escape, however they followed him and managed to stop him at close range.

A search by police established that the 24-year-old had in his possession a knife, a mobile phone, and a number of bank cards belonging to various persons.

