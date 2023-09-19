September 19, 2023

Metsola underlines importance of UN Cyprus envoy

By Jonathan Shkurko03
state of the european union address in strasbourg
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola is expected to call on UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy for Cyprus, it emerged on Tuesday.

She is due to have a private meeting with UNSG Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Metsola was reminded of the importance of the envoy’s appointment by President Nikos Christodoulides during a telephone conversation.

During the discussion between the two, Metsola said during her meeting with Guterres she will convey the necessity for the prompt appointment of an envoy.

The appointment of an envoy has been repeatedly stressed by Christodoulides recently, and will be on the agenda of his own meetings in New York.

“The messages are clear. They are what we have been publicly stating and what I have included in several letters I sent to the Secretary-general, emphasising the need for the appointment of a special representative to explore the prospects for resuming negotiations,” Christodoulides said on Sunday.

He also highlighted the importance of the meeting between Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York, scheduled for overnight Cyprus time, concerning efforts to revive the negotiation process for Cyprus.

