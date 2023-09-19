September 19, 2023

Paphos marina delays ‘unreasonable’

The planned Paphos marina project in Kissonerga

The Paphos marina project is “unreasonably delayed” which has prompted the district’s chamber of industry and commerce (EVE) to strictly monitor the timetable put forward.

Paphos EVE director Marinos Stylianou warned that the unjustifiable delay “cannot be tolerated”.

He stressed that the chamber is making every effort possible to speed up the procedures, as it is understood that the project is still mired in the paperwork stage.

He noted that tenders have been announced to find consultants to assist the deputy tourism ministry to progress into the next phase.

Stylianou explained that since July there have been no updates on the marina, with the last information received being that the paperwork is still with the legal services.

The marina is set to have a pier for cruise ships, and luxury homes, which is set to be built in the village of Kissonerga.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Stylianou was more upbeat that other projects in Paphos are progressing well.

He pointed to the western bypass road project and the Tombs of the Kings costal road, which are “urgent” and will contribute significantly to completing the network for Paphos city.

