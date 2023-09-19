September 19, 2023

Police arrest man wanted for assault eight years prior

Paphos police arrested a person on Monday night wanted for causing grievous bodily harm in an incident eight years ago. The arrest was made at Paphos airport.

According to the police, the offense was committed in 2015 when the person arrested allegedly caused serious bodily harm to another person in Geroskipou.

The case in under ongoing investigation by Paphos CID.

