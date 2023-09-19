September 19, 2023

Two arrests at Paphos airport for attempt to travel with false documents

Paphos police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman at Paphos airport for cases of forgery and impersonation.

According to the police, during passport control it was found that a 27-year-old man presented a French passport, suspected to be fake.

Further examination revealed that the person who presented himself did not resemble the photo in the passport. The 27-year-old was arrested for impersonation and taken into custody.

In a second case, a woman presented herself in the afternoon with a Belgian identity card which, tuned out to be a fake. The 32-year-old was also arrested and taken into custody.

The two cases are under ongoing investigation.

