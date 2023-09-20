September 20, 2023

Doctors say ‘not consulted’ on longer working hours

By Tom Cleaver02
Doctors “were not consulted” about the planned extension of afternoon outpatient clinic hours, the doctors and clinical directors branch of civil servants union Pasydy said on Wednesday.

Health minister Popi Kanari had announced on Monday that the clinics’ hours would be extended as part of a number of measures aimed at reducing patient waiting times. However, doctors are upset about not being consulted on the matter.

“Unfortunately, once again the state hospitals’ doctors are being informed by the media about decisions made in their absence, while being directly affected by them and being asked to implement them themselves,” they said.

They said they “have never refused to serve patients in the morning or in the afternoon and … always express our willingness to contribute constructively to any efforts made to better serve patients.”

However, this willingness “should not be taken a blank cheque to act and take decisions on our behalf” by those in power, they said.

