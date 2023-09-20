Music in rural venues

As the Music in the Mountains series continues, more and more live bands stage performances. Coming up next is a baroque evening in Silikou village on September 28 with the Fluboe Trio. Three musicians will set up a tiny stage at the Silikou coffee shop to perform Baroque masterpieces by Bach, Händel, Quantz, Stölzel, Marcello and Roman.
The first music event in the mountains for October will take audiences to O Linós tavern in Ineia for a jazzy Greek night with Loukas Louka and Nicole Ardanitou on October 4. The pianist and the singer will present a mixture of Greek jazz originals, as well as some modern Greek songs with a jazzy sound.
Then on October 5, John’s Restaurant in Trimiklini will welcome Georgia Kombou as she presents a set with timeless Greek songs from the 1970s to the 2000s. Joining her will be Antonis Georgiou on keyboards, Isavella Christofidou on vocals and dancers. The live set will begin at 8pm and John’s Restaurant will offer a rich buffet of traditional cuisine for those who wish to eat before the concert.
The Fluboe Trio will hold one more performance next month, this time at the Cornaro Art Institute in Limassol in mid-October. Audiences will be able to enjoy musicians Klaus Storm, Florian Rabe and Agnes Tang on October 16 for a 7pm performance.
A few days later, The Yogev Shetrit Trio will present Andalusian jazz on October 19 at Lofou’s Agrovino Wine Bar. The musical group, led by drummer and composer Yogev Shetrit, plays music that combines elements of traditional North African music, Gnawa, Andalusian music, contemporary jazz, and Mediterranean music. The members of the trio are David Sheetrit on piano, Alexandros Panayiotou on bass, and Yogev Shetrit on drums.
Lastly, The Triptycho Ensemble will present a unique repertoire on October 23 at Silikou playing 19th century music from Vienna and Latin American works of the 20th century. The ensemble’s three musicians will play works by Francesco Molino, Leonhard von Call, Wenzel Matiegka, Ferdinand Rebay, Maximo Diego Pujol, Leo Brouwer and Astor Piazzolla to charm audiences.
The Fluboe Trio
Live baroque music. Presented by Music in the Mountains. September 28. Silikou coffee shop, Silikou village. 8pm. October 16. Cornaro Art Institute, Limassol. €15. Tel: 97-735528. [email protected]
Jazz the Greek Way
With Loukas Louka and Nicole Ardanitou. Presented by Music in the Mountains. October 4. Linós tavern, Ineia. 8pm. €15. Tel: 96-207351. [email protected]
Timeless Greek Songs
With Georgia Kombou. Presented by Music in the Mountains. October 5. John’s Restaurant, Trimiklini. 8pm. €15. Tel: 97-898997. [email protected]
The Yogev Shetrit Trio
Andalusian jazz live. Presented by Music in the Mountains. October 19. Agrovino Wine Bar, Lofou. 8pm. €15. Tel: 990584871. [email protected]
Vienna to Argentina
The Triptycho Ensemble live. October 23. Silikou coffee shop, Silikou village. 8pm. €15. Tel: 97-735528. [email protected]