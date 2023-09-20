September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Planned meeting to plot support measures for shoppers 

By Nick Theodoulou074
uk supermarket

Trade unions and civil organisations on Wednesday expressed their alarm and strong dissatisfaction with the seemingly ineffective measures taken thus far to address inflation and the cost of living.

Trade unions Peo, Sek, Deok and others were joined by the Cyprus Consumers Association in issuing an announcement where they took aim at the price of fuel, electricity, basic consumer goods, interest rates and other key price points.

They will hold a further meeting on September 27 when they will propose measures to achieve greater transparency in the market and protect the purchasing power of households.

They also called for a meeting to be held with the president and House president.

Related Posts

New regulations approved for heated tobacco products

Nikolaos Prakas

Intense day of local elections in June

Tom Cleaver

Freedom Finance Europe brings world ballet to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

What deputy government spokesperson claimed overtime for

Nick Theodoulou

AG rebuffs auditor-general’s claim of squandering money

Antigoni Pitta

International journalists call for investigation into spy claims

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign