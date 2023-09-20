September 20, 2023

Referees back in the game after ending strike

By Tom Cleaver080
Football referees will return to the pitch this weekend, they announced on Wednesday following a meeting with the Cyprus Football Association and internal meetings.

Earlier this week, they had called an “indefinite strike” after a bomb threat against referee Menelaos Antoniou on Monday. As a result, that day’s scheduled fixture between Nea Salamis and Ethnikos Achna was cancelled.

However, following reassurances and promises of action from the CFA, they have decided to return to action, with the next scheduled fixture on Friday between AE Zakakiou and AEK Larnaca set to take place as planned.

Among the agreed steps is a meeting with Justice Minister Anna Procopiou and the chief of police, to “submit specific recommendations within the framework of the state’s responsibilities”.

The CFA added that other measures to be taken will be immediately implemented but “will not be made public”.

They also thanked referees for the “responsible attitude and seriousness” they showed during the discussions.

“We fully understand their concerns and we reaffirm our support for the work they are doing”, they added.

