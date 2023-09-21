BoC Oncology Centre to mark 25 years with September forum

On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, the Bank of Cyprus (BoC) Oncology Centre announced it would hold the “First Oncology Forum”, with the intention of making it an annual event. The Forum will create a platform for open dialogue with society, for the presentation and discussion of research developments in oncology, as well as the exchange of experiences between patients. This year, the event will take place on September 28th and 30th, to raise Cypriots’ awareness about the multi-dimensional approach to fighting cancer.

Announcing the Forum at a press conference, BoC Oncology Centre Chairman of the Board of Trustees Christos M. Triantafyllides, stressed that, over the past 25 years, the Centre had become “a beacon of hope, optimism and high-quality medical care”, and its vision was to become a centre of excellence, continuously improving and innovating in pursuit of the highest standards of oncology-related care.

As a unique partnership of the public and private sectors, Chairman Triantafyllides added that: “the Cypriot Government and the Bank of Cyprus have collaborated to create an Oncology Centre that would have nothing to envy from similar centres abroad – a centre of excellence in cancer treatment”.

“This collaboration has been unprecedented in Cyprus, and is a testament to our shared commitment to the well-being of our people,” he said.

There to present the First Oncology Forum’s objectives, the Centre’s CEO, Panos Ergatoudes, noted that the decision to establish the annual Forum was taken within the context of informing and raising public awareness. Stressing that the Centre’s staff felt a deep sense of responsibility in the fight against cancer, CEO Ergatoudes pointed out that: “we need to join forces with other institutions and, through continually informing and dialoguing with society, create a community fighting for life, health and hope”.

The First Oncology Forum will be held in two parts at BoC headquarter’s “Solonas Triantaphyllides” room. The first part will address mainly medical, nursing and pharmacology students, taking place on Thursday, September 28, 2023, 6-8pm. Students who attend will have the chance to learn and discuss about:

Pathology and Oncology, with Dr Anastasia Constantinidou, Pathological Oncologist, and Assistant Professor of Oncology. Professor of Medicine, University of Cyprus Medical School

Radiotherapy Radiology, with Dr Demetrios Vomvas, Director of Radiation Oncology & Nuclear Medicine,

Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology, with Dr Marios Zertalis, Interventional Radiologist

The second part of the Forum will be addressed to the general public, taking place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, 9am-1pm, in the presence of Health Minister Dr Popi Kanari, who will welcome attendees.

Moderated by Dr Giola Markou, Pathological Oncologist, Saturday’s programme will open with a review of the work of the BoC Oncology Centre over the last 25 years by Dr Demetris Papamichael, Director of Pathology Oncology.

Thereafter, Dr Haris A. Charalambous, Pathological Oncologist, will speak on immunotherapy and targeted therapies today, and what the future holds. Dr Vassilis Vassiliou, Radiation Oncologist will discuss the latest techniques in radiotherapy. The role of stereotactic radiotherapy of the prostate will be discussed by Dr Morfo Georgiou, Radiation Oncologist, and Dr Savvas Frangos, Nuclear Medicine Specialist, will present the newest targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies. Thereafter, Dr Zoe Kordatou, Pathologist-Oncologist will present on the importance of prevention and early diagnosis in cancer, and how risks can be reduced.

The programme will continue by presenting cancer patients’ experiences, ending with a discussion moderated by journalist Eleni Xenou and Dr Dimitrios Vomvas, Director of Radiation Oncology & Nuclear Medicine.

For more information and registration, members of the public can call: 99802871