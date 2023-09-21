September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
SportTennis

Federer hopes to captain Team Europe in Laver Cup one day

By Reuters News Service02
Team Europe's Roger Federer waves at fans at the end of his last match after announcing his retirement last September

Roger Federer said he enjoys being a part of the tennis community after his retirement last year and expressed an interest in captaining Team Europe at the Laver Cup, though the Swiss has no immediate plans to replace Bjorn Borg.

Federer, who helped Team Europe claim three Laver Cup titles by beating Team World, will be present at this year’s edition in Vancouver where a celebration is planned on Friday to mark the first anniversary of his final competitive match.

The 42-year-old had played alongside his great rival Rafa Nadal in that clash, losing to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe as Team World went on to capture the title.

“There’s something in me that’s Team Europe,” Federer said. “I’m happy if World wins, don’t get me wrong, but somehow I can feel it deep inside, I want Europe to win.

“I like being in the tennis sphere. Maybe one day I’ll be the captain of the team,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said.

“There’s no plans as of now, but I think that could be quite nice.”

