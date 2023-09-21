September 21, 2023

Larnaca starts anti-flood project works

By Tom Cleaver00
The Larnaca sewerage board has commenced work aimed at protecting the town from flooding, with works expected to be completed within the year, the director announced on Thursday.

Angelos Hadjicharalambous, the sewerage board’s general director, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) “after the announcement of the relevant tenders, works are being carried out in some of the areas where flooding occurs.”

“These include Ayioi Anargyroi and Mitropoleos Streets and Alexandros Panagouli Avenue. Various other projects are also underway, some of which will be completed this year and some next year,” he said.

He added that studies are being carried out on the sewage system which connects the Mackenzie area to Larnaca’s port, saying researchers will “examine which parts of the specific area present problems in rainwater accumulation and flooding.”

Once those studies have been completed, he said, tenders will be announced, and works will begin on solving the problems.

Despite these efforts, he did concede that “no one can say with certainty that the areas where works were carried out will be protected in cases of extreme weather.”

He said: “In the event of extreme weather and floods, no project can protect entirely against the risk of flooding.”

