September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Military court to hear case on soldier’s death in 2022

By Tom Cleaver02
syopinas
Photo: Christos Theodorides

A criminal case has been opened in military court following the death of 27-year-old contracted soldier Natalie Neophytou in May last year.

Neophytou died during a training exercise when a jeep she was in overturned. It is believed she was thrown from the vehicle as it overturned, landing on the road.

According to the reports, the only defendant is a national guard sergeant, who oversaw the training exercised.

The sergeant stands accused of causing death due to a negligent, reckless, or dangerous act and could be imprisoned for up to four years.

The case is set to begin on October 2.

