Cyprus Mail
President continues contacts in New York

By Source: Cyprus News Agency
Photo source: CNA

President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday is set to meet with US and Chinese officials, as well as with the prime minister of Iraq and business leaders in New York.

Christodoulides will begin his program with a morning meeting with Julie Teigland, Ernst and Young managing partner for the Europe, Middle East and Africa.

He will then meet with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, while later he will meet with the American-Jewish Committee Executive Director Ted Deutch.

This will be followed by separate bilateral meetings with acting US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayet Al Nahyan.

He will also have separate meetings with Exxon Vice President John Ardill and an official from CVC Capital.

