September 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Call for private-public cooperation to promote tourism

By Andria Kades054
tourism

Cyprus marked World Tourism Day on Tuesday with a call to both the state and private sector to join forces and develop strategies and incentives that can spearhead innovation and green transition.

Deputy Tourism Minister Costas Koumis said that World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27, highlights the need to respond to modern-day trends and challenges.

“This is a pre-requisite in establishing Cyprus as a quality, sustainable and year-round destination and for the sector to further contribute to the social, economic and environmental well-being of the country,” he said.

High on the agenda is successfully implementing tourism and green investments, while utilising technology and innovation under the motto ‘investing in people, planet and prosperity.’

These are the key priorities for the deputy tourism ministry that aim to encourage sustainable tourism development, improving human resources and encouraging entrepreneurship without exclusions.

Related Posts

Audit service probes Christodoulides’ pay as palace official

Nick Theodoulou

House committee chairman raises pitfalls of blanket pesticide ban

Iole Damaskinos

Tatar seems to do U-turn on Cyprus special envoy

Nikolaos Prakas

New poll puts Akel as most popular party

Elias Hazou

Centre for Chinese studies opens in Cyprus

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus economy resilient amid challenges, says Finance Minister

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign