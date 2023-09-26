September 26, 2023

Fire in Limassol’s Alassa area

Image: Kairofiloi Kyprou

Efforts to put a fire raging in Limassol under control were still ongoing on Tuesday night, as forces from across the country had gathered around the Alassa and Limnatis region to battle the flames.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire was in a difficult location that was tough to access, and was burning wild vegetation, shrub and trees.

The Ikaros II scheme was immediately put into place, with extra efforts to protect homes in the area.

Seven aircraft were deployed to the scene, along with ground fighters from Limassol, Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos, along with Emak, the forestry department, game fund, district office, civil defence and volunteers.

