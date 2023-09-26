September 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second arrest for assault on officer

By Antigoni Pitta02
Limassol police on Tuesday said they have arrested a second suspect in relation to an assault of a police officer.

The 23-year-old was arrested late Monday afternoon, and along with a second suspect of the same age, arrested on Saturday, faces charges of causing actual bodily harm, causing malicious damage and reckless and dangerous driving.

In the early hours of Saturday September 23, police received information that unknown persons were causing damage to some walls in an area in Limassol. Officers arrived on the scene to find young people spray-painting.

When they approached the youths, one of them attacked them, hitting one policeman on the head and then threw the spray can at the second policeman and ran away, the report added.

The police officers followed him and saw him getting into a car driven by the second person, who sped off and drove recklessly in attempt to escape.

Testimonies were secured against the two 23-year-olds, with warrants issued on Saturday.

The first suspect was located and arrested at noon on the same day, while the second was located and arrested late Monday afternoon.

The officers who were attacked visited a private clinic in Limassol, where one of them was found to have a wound on the scalp. After receiving first aid, the policemen were discharged.

Ayios Ioannis police station is investigating the case.

 

