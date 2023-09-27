September 27, 2023

Koloni medical centre to be ‘fully operational’ on October 5

The new Christoforos Hadjilambris medical centre in Koloni, Geroskipou, will be fully operational on October 5, according to Geroskipou mayor Kyriakos Hadjivasilis.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Hadjivasilis confirmed he had received written notification from state health services (Okypy) that the medical centre would open.

He added that the cost of the centre is “over €2.5 milloin”, with four fifths of the cost paid for by the state and the remainder by the Geroskipou municipality.

The medical centre will house one GP, offices staffed with three pathologists on rotation, cardiologists, orthopaedists and a paediatrician.

In addition, there will be a dental office, a wound dressing centre, a blood donation centre, a pharmacy, as well as a mental health specialist and first aid facilities.

The Geroskipou mammography centre, which has been operating since spring, will also be housed in the new medical centre.

Hadjivasilis said the area will serve Geroskipou, as well as the villages of Acheleia, Timi, Kouklia, Anarita and Ayia Varvara.

The medical centre bears the name of Christos Hadjilambri, who donated money to the cause.

