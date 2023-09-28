2024 THE World University Rankings see UNIC top in Cyprus, Greece

The latest edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, released on September 27, 2023, ranks the University of Nicosia (UNIC) #1 in Cyprus and Greece, alongside the University of Cyprus, the University of Crete, and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.
Ranked among the Top 501-600 universities in the world, UNIC correspondingly ranks 155th in the European Union.
THE World University Rankings (WUR) are possibly the best-known and most influential university rankings in the world, benchmarking institutions across five Performance Indicators Areas: Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry and International Outlook.
The impressive ranking position of UNIC is also reflected in its #1 position in Cyprus in two of the five Performance Indicators Areas, namely Research Quality and International Outlook. In this respect, the University of Nicosia is recognised by THE WUR as the best University in Cyprus in these areas.
“The University of Nicosia has developed, over the years, into one of the best Universities in the world,” commented Professor Philippos Pouyioutas, Rector of the University, on the ranking results. “Building on its high-quality teaching and learning educational environment, it has evolved into one of the top research Universities. It now holds alone the #1 position in Cyprus in Research Quality, the most important and most heavily weighted Performance Indicator of the THE WUR methodology.
“This indicator encompasses four sub-indicators: citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence,” he continued. “Furthermore, the University of Nicosia’s top score among all other Cypriot universities in the International Outlook Performance Indicator – which focuses on the internationalisation of Universities with regards to research, students and staff – provide a twofold testimony. Firstly, of the international research collaborations and co-authorships of papers, yet another recognition of our research excellence, and secondly, of our multicultural, diverse, inclusive and conducive to learning and intercultural experiences educational environment.”
Rector Pouyioutas also expressed his gratitude to all who were instrumental in this and every other major achievements of the University. “I would like to wholeheartedly thank, once more, the entire University community, including the teaching, research and administrative personnel, as well as our students and alumni, who continue to propel us forward to ever greater milestones,” he said.
Professor Dimitris Drikakis, Vice President for Global Partnerships and Executive Director of the University’s Research and Innovation Office, further commented on UNIC’s top ranking in Quality of Research.
“The high research quality delivered by UNIC’s academics and researchers has strengthened our collaboration with various institutions and industries and enormously contributed to the learning material and resources available to students,” he noted. “We are committed to translating our high-quality research findings into practical applications, and providing students with real-world learning experiences. UNIC will continue excelling in research, fostering a culture of knowledge creation and advanced learning.”
The outcomes of this year’s World University Rankings represent the most recent in a series of accolades for UNIC from Times Higher Education. In addition to being featured among the top 501-600 universities globally, UNIC also ranks:
- Among the Top 101-150 in the world, and among the Top 60 Young Universities in the European Union (EU), in the list of the best universities in the world that are 50 years old or younger (2023 THE Young University Rankings);
- Among the:
- Top 151–175 universities in the world for Business and Economics,
- Top 176–200 universities in the world for Education
- Top 251–300 universities in the world for Psychology,
- Top 501–600 universities in the world for Clinical and Health,
- Top 501–600 universities in the world for Social Sciences
(2023 THE World University Rankings by Subject)