September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
European footballFootballSport

Barcelona under investigation for suspected bribery in refereeing case

By Reuters News Service00
laliga rcd mallorca v fc barcelona
FC Barcelona coach Xavi

Spanish soccer club Barcelona are under formal investigation for suspected bribery in a probe spanning two decades of activities at the country’s refereeing committee, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Investigating judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said earlier in September that Barcelona may have benefited from “possible systemic corruption“. In a statement in February, Barcelona denied any wrongdoing.

In March, prosecutors filed a complaint over alleged payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) over 17 years to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was vice-president of the football federation’s refereeing committee (CTA) from 1993 to 2018.

More updates are expected shortly.

