September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Bear gatecrashes picnic and gobbles family’s enchiladas and tacos

By CyprusMail04
Video/Image credit: Angela Chapa

A picnic at Mexico’s Chipinque Ecological Park in Nuevo León was disrupted when a hungry bear approached a group of visitors. The bear mounted their picnic table and indulged in their spread of enchiladas and tacos, coming within inches of several stunned onlookers frozen in place.

At one point, the bear even ventured its head perilously close to a woman who was shielding a child’s face. After satisfying its appetite, the bear casually strolled across the picnic table before gracefully leaping down.

This encounter was captured on video and quickly went viral, garnering over 10 million views on the popular social media platform TikTok.

The park’s official website now issues warnings to visitors about the increased frequency of encounters with black bears.

